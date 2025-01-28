Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Advance: Crisis in Eastern Congo

In Eastern Congo's Goma city, tensions reached a boiling point as demonstrators attacked foreign embassies, including those of France and Belgium. The protests were sparked by the M23 rebels' recent advance into the region.

In response, police fired teargas, but failed to deter the protesters from looting and setting parts of buildings ablaze. Eyewitnesses confirmed attacks on the embassies of Kenya and Uganda.

The M23 rebels, alleged to receive support from Rwanda, are embroiled in a decadeslong conflict in one of Africa's most mineral-rich regions. The humanitarian situation has worsened, with reports of 17 peacekeepers killed in the escalating violence.

