Embassies Attacked Amid Congolese Protests

In a surge of unrest in Kinshasa, Congo's capital, protesters targeted several foreign embassies, including those belonging to Belgium and the Netherlands. The Belgian embassy's gate was reportedly set on fire, sparking concerns about diplomatic safety.

The Dutch government confirmed that its embassy faced a violent demonstration. Despite the intense situation, local authorities acted swiftly to bring the unrest under control.

As tensions continue, the focus remains on stabilizing the diplomatic scenarios and ensuring the safety of foreign missions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)