Congress Alleges Funds Mishandling in Delhi's Ladli Yojana Scheme
Congress has raised accusations against the Delhi government for withholding Rs 618 crore meant for 3.20 lakh beneficiaries under the Ladli Yojana. The Aam Aadmi Party refutes these claims, attributing them to opposition propaganda. Initiated in 2008 by Sheila Dikshit, the scheme aims to support and empower the girl child.
The Congress party has accused the Delhi government of not disbursing Rs 618 crore intended for 3.20 lakh beneficiaries under the Ladli Yojana scheme. This scheme, launched in 2008 by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, aims at curbing female foeticide and supporting girl children through financial aid.
In their defense, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated. An AAP spokesperson emphasized that the Congress was circulating falsified information, purportedly fabricated in the offices of the BJP, to malign their governance.
According to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), despite an increase in Delhi's population, registrations under the scheme have significantly dropped. Congress claims millions remain in government coffers, unallocated to the intended beneficiaries as per the scheme's provisions.
