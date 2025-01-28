Crisis in Goma: A City Under Siege
Goma, the largest city in east Congo, is embroiled in chaos as M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, clash with militias while locals resist. The situation has prompted protests and attacks on diplomatic sites in Kinshasa, reflecting deep regional tensions linked to historical conflict and resource control.
In Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, turmoil escalates as M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, continue to face resistance from pro-government militias amid severe gunfire and chaos. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and reports of unrest, including violence and looting, add to the city's challenges.
Tensions have surged after the rebels' recent incursion into the city, triggering protests in Kinshasa, where demonstrators targeted U.N. and foreign embassies, expressing frustration over perceived international involvement. The situation highlights long-standing issues linked to the Rwandan genocide and the struggle for Congo's resources.
The atmosphere is increasingly volatile in Goma, a critical hub for displaced individuals and aid efforts, as rebels seek to unseat the current government. The potential for conflict to spread regionally echoes historical violence, underscoring the need for urgent international attention.
