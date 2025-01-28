Left Menu

Crisis in Goma: A City Under Siege

Goma, the largest city in east Congo, is embroiled in chaos as M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, clash with militias while locals resist. The situation has prompted protests and attacks on diplomatic sites in Kinshasa, reflecting deep regional tensions linked to historical conflict and resource control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:44 IST
Crisis in Goma: A City Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, turmoil escalates as M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, continue to face resistance from pro-government militias amid severe gunfire and chaos. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and reports of unrest, including violence and looting, add to the city's challenges.

Tensions have surged after the rebels' recent incursion into the city, triggering protests in Kinshasa, where demonstrators targeted U.N. and foreign embassies, expressing frustration over perceived international involvement. The situation highlights long-standing issues linked to the Rwandan genocide and the struggle for Congo's resources.

The atmosphere is increasingly volatile in Goma, a critical hub for displaced individuals and aid efforts, as rebels seek to unseat the current government. The potential for conflict to spread regionally echoes historical violence, underscoring the need for urgent international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025