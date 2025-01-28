Left Menu

California Denies Military Water Intervention Claim

California refuted former President Trump's claim that the U.S. military entered the state to release water amid wildfires. The state clarified that federal water pumps were simply restarted after maintenance. Trump's directive to alter water management had little impact on firefighting efforts, as local water sources sufficed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:56 IST
California Denies Military Water Intervention Claim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

California officials dismissed claims by former President Donald Trump that the U.S. military intervened to provide water during recent wildfires. Contrary to Trump's Truth Social post, the military did not enter California. Federal water pumps, offline for maintenance, were simply turned back on, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Trump alleged that Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials refused to supply northern water to fight fires. On Sunday, Trump ordered federal intervention in the state's water management, urging more water and hydropower delivery despite potential conflicts with local laws.

A spokesperson for Newsom stated this directive wouldn't have bolstered firefighting, as sources were ample. Although some hydrants in Los Angeles ran dry, officials attributed this to inadequate design rather than a water shortage. State reservoirs remain adequately stocked, as per the California Association of Water Agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025