California Denies Military Water Intervention Claim

California officials dismissed claims by former President Donald Trump that the U.S. military intervened to provide water during recent wildfires. Contrary to Trump's Truth Social post, the military did not enter California. Federal water pumps, offline for maintenance, were simply turned back on, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Trump alleged that Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials refused to supply northern water to fight fires. On Sunday, Trump ordered federal intervention in the state's water management, urging more water and hydropower delivery despite potential conflicts with local laws.

A spokesperson for Newsom stated this directive wouldn't have bolstered firefighting, as sources were ample. Although some hydrants in Los Angeles ran dry, officials attributed this to inadequate design rather than a water shortage. State reservoirs remain adequately stocked, as per the California Association of Water Agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)