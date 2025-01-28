Land Dispute Turns Violent: Women Attacked by Six Men in Nagjari Village
A land dispute in Nagjari village escalated when six men allegedly attacked five women with iron rods and sticks. The incident, under investigation by Manor police, resulted in an FIR citing serious charges. The victims, currently hospitalized, claimed they had legal permission to construct on the disputed land.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent altercation over a land dispute occurred in Nagjari village on Monday, involving six men and five women of a family, according to Manor police.
An FIR has been lodged citing serious charges, yet no arrests have been made. The accused men, reportedly related, allegedly attacked the women with iron rods and sticks as they were constructing a compound wall on contentious property.
The women asserted they possessed a court order sanctioning the construction. The injured parties are receiving hospital treatment while the investigation remains ongoing, police reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement