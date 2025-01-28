Land Dispute Turns Violent: Women Attacked by Six Men in Nagjari Village

A violent altercation over a land dispute occurred in Nagjari village on Monday, involving six men and five women of a family, according to Manor police.

An FIR has been lodged citing serious charges, yet no arrests have been made. The accused men, reportedly related, allegedly attacked the women with iron rods and sticks as they were constructing a compound wall on contentious property.

The women asserted they possessed a court order sanctioning the construction. The injured parties are receiving hospital treatment while the investigation remains ongoing, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)