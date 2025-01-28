Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Highlights Urgent Need for Enhanced Wildlife Mitigation in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, has called on the central and state governments to prioritize protecting human lives from wild animal attacks in Wayanad, Kerala. She has criticized the lack of adequate funding for mitigation efforts and pledged to bring this issue to the Parliament's attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:32 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Wayanad, urged central and state governments to prioritize funding to protect human lives from wild animal attacks. Her remarks came after visiting a bereaved family following a tiger attack in district Kerala.

In a meeting with district officials, Priyanka highlighted the complexity of human-animal conflicts. She stressed the need for increased resources for the district administration and forest officers, pointing out that five deaths in a short span are unacceptable.

Priyanka pledged to bring attention to the issue in Parliament but ruled out advocating for a change in law. The Congress leader met families affected by tragedy, offering support amid political tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

