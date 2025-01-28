Left Menu

Crackdown on Shady Opinion Trading: Probo's Accounts Frozen Amid Fraud Allegations

Authorities have taken action against Probo, an opinion trading platform, by freezing its transactions following allegations of a Rs 5,000 fraud. The move highlights concerns about similar platforms that operate in legal grey areas, posing potential risks to users' funds and regulatory stability.

Updated: 28-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:46 IST
  • India

Probo, an online opinion trading platform, has come under scrutiny as police have moved to block all its financial transactions amid allegations of fraudulent activities. This decisive action follows a complaint lodged regarding a Rs 5,000 scam, prompting an investigation that led to the freezing of Probo's accounts.

The Jyotinagar police, through Yes Bank, have issued orders to halt all debits and credits linked to Probo, with head constable Kamal Singh at the forefront of the investigation. This case has brought to light the controversial nature of such platforms, which allow users to place bets on political outcomes and stock market fluctuations.

Legal expert Prateek Kasliwal notes that while such platforms thrive in regulatory loopholes, they pose significant risks. Countries like Singapore, the UK, and Taiwan have outright banned these for concerns over gambling and election meddling. The case suggests deeper regulatory challenges as more platforms operate unregulated, potentially jeopardizing users' investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

