NATO has revealed a series of sabotage efforts against its military alliance, including threats to industry figures such as Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

At the European Parliament, James Appathurai, NATO's deputy assistant Secretary-General, confirmed the threat and detailed other acts of sabotage spanning train derailments and political attacks.

With assassination plots reportedly tied to Russia's government, NATO is strategizing robust responses to these hybrid threats ahead of The Hague summit in June.

