Sabotage Warning: NATO's Battle Against Hybrid Threats

NATO has reported various sabotage acts, including threats against industry leaders like Rheinmetall's Armin Papperger. These threats are linked to Russian plans to target defense executives in Europe. NATO aims to address these hybrid threats with a robust strategy by the upcoming The Hague summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:19 IST
NATO has revealed a series of sabotage efforts against its military alliance, including threats to industry figures such as Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

At the European Parliament, James Appathurai, NATO's deputy assistant Secretary-General, confirmed the threat and detailed other acts of sabotage spanning train derailments and political attacks.

With assassination plots reportedly tied to Russia's government, NATO is strategizing robust responses to these hybrid threats ahead of The Hague summit in June.

