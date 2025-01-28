Omar Abdullah Calls for Statehood Restoration, Highlights Article 370's Role in J-K Identity

In a resolute call for statehood, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the ongoing demand to restore J-K's status. Speaking in Hazratbal, National Conference chief Abdullah reiterated the importance of Article 370, which was revoked in 2019, as a measure to protect the identity of Jammu and Kashmir's people.

Abdullah clarified that Article 370 extended benefits to diverse communities within the state, asserting that it was essential for safeguarding local employment under Article 35(A), introduced in 1949. Amid growing debates over amendments to the Waqf Bill, Abdullah remained optimistic, insisting on the sanctity of religious institutions.

Addressing the pressing issue of the drug menace in the state, Abdullah acknowledged shared responsibility among Kashmiris. He praised the diligent efforts of local authorities but emphasized the need for communal action to eradicate the menace, urging residents to confront the crisis directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)