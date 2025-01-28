Left Menu

Gaza City Struggles to Rise Amid Ruins

Displaced Palestinians returning to Gaza City find it devastated after months of conflict. With limited shelter options, families search for lost relatives among the rubble. Ceasefire negotiations are underway, while prisoner exchanges continue. Political divisions and talks on Gaza's reconstruction remain unresolved.

Gaza City Struggles to Rise Amid Ruins
Displaced Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza City were met with widespread destruction following 15 months of intense conflict. The once-bustling city is now a shadow of its former self with countless buildings reduced to rubble.

Families, carrying the few possessions they managed to salvage, searched for missing kin amidst the chaos. Many had trekked long distances due to a lack of transportation options.

Amidst ongoing ceasefire negotiations, hopes for reconstruction are tangled in political disputes and the continued influence of militant group Hamas in the region.

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

