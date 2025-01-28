Left Menu

Militants' Attempt Foiled: Clash on Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

A thwarted attack by Islamist militants near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border resulted in the death of five attackers, including two suicide bombers. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Balochistan, which has witnessed a decade-long insurgency. Two soldiers also lost their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:34 IST
Militants' Attempt Foiled: Clash on Pakistan-Afghanistan Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An attempt by Islamist militants to overrun a Pakistani security post was thwarted near the Afghanistan border, the military announced on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in the Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan province, resulting in the deaths of five militants, including two suicide bombers. Pakistani troops effectively prevented the militants from entering the post, forcing them to detonate their explosive-laden vehicle against the wall. Unfortunately, two soldiers were also killed in the incident.

The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack, highlighting ongoing challenges in the region where militant and ethnic separatist insurgencies persist. The group seeks to enforce Sharia law in Pakistan and has intensified its campaign since ending a ceasefire in late 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025