Controversial Godman Asaram Granted Bail for Medical Treatment

Self-styled godman Asaram, known for his controversial legal battles, has been granted interim bail for medical reasons. The Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court made this decision in regards to his two separate rape cases. Asaram has arrived in Ahmedabad for treatment, his ashram confirmed on Tuesday.

In line with court directives, Asaram will not engage with any followers during his bail period. His exact location remains undisclosed for security reasons, as stated by the Motera ashram spokesperson. He is currently consulting his personal doctors in Ahmedabad after his release from a private hospital.

The Supreme Court granted him bail until March 31, highlighting health issues as the key reason for the decision. Asaram had been serving a life sentence since 2018 for the rape of a minor in his Jodhpur ashram, and was recently convicted in a separate rape case in Ahmedabad.

