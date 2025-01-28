Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Nepal-India Border Discussions Unveiled

Additional Secretary Munu Mahawar met with Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to discuss Nepal-India border issues, cross-border crime mitigation, and the construction of an integrated customs facility. Highlighting mutual interests, this meeting signifies strengthened cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Additional Secretary for the Ministry of External Affairs, Munu Mahawar, held discussions with Nepal's Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, on Tuesday, focusing on vital issues concerning both nations.

The meeting underscored the importance of Nepal-India border relations, mutual interests, and national concerns. Sources from The Rising Nepal have reported on the positive dialogue exchanged between these leaders.

Key topics included cross-border crime management, enhancing cooperation between border security forces, and the progress on constructing an integrated customs facility at Dodhara Chandani, Kanchanpur, reflecting a cooperative spirit between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

