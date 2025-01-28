Strengthening Ties: Nepal-India Border Discussions Unveiled

Additional Secretary for the Ministry of External Affairs, Munu Mahawar, held discussions with Nepal's Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, on Tuesday, focusing on vital issues concerning both nations.

The meeting underscored the importance of Nepal-India border relations, mutual interests, and national concerns. Sources from The Rising Nepal have reported on the positive dialogue exchanged between these leaders.

Key topics included cross-border crime management, enhancing cooperation between border security forces, and the progress on constructing an integrated customs facility at Dodhara Chandani, Kanchanpur, reflecting a cooperative spirit between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)