Legal Challenge Looms Over Trump's Transgender Military Ban

Advocacy groups are set to challenge President Trump's executive order banning transgender individuals from military service. The same legal team previously opposed a similar ban during Trump's first administration. The lawsuit cites potential constitutional violations and seeks equal protection for transgender troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:12 IST
Legal Challenge Looms Over Trump's Transgender Military Ban
Advocacy groups are preparing to challenge President Donald Trump's executive order on transgender military service in court. Filed on Tuesday, the lawsuit aims to overturn the Pentagon's revised policy, which may prohibit transgender individuals from serving in the armed forces.

The legal team fighting this order opposed a similar ban during Trump's first administration. Their efforts then stalled the policy in the courts, until President Joe Biden repealed it upon taking office.

Trump's new order, signed on Monday, argues that transgender service members' sexual identity conflicts with military values and readiness. Legal experts argue that policies based on such grounds are unconstitutional, infringing on equal protection rights. The lawsuit will be filed in the US District Court of the District of Columbia.

