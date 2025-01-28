Legal Challenge Looms Over Trump's Transgender Military Ban
Advocacy groups are set to challenge President Trump's executive order banning transgender individuals from military service. The same legal team previously opposed a similar ban during Trump's first administration. The lawsuit cites potential constitutional violations and seeks equal protection for transgender troops.
- Country:
- United States
Advocacy groups are preparing to challenge President Donald Trump's executive order on transgender military service in court. Filed on Tuesday, the lawsuit aims to overturn the Pentagon's revised policy, which may prohibit transgender individuals from serving in the armed forces.
The legal team fighting this order opposed a similar ban during Trump's first administration. Their efforts then stalled the policy in the courts, until President Joe Biden repealed it upon taking office.
Trump's new order, signed on Monday, argues that transgender service members' sexual identity conflicts with military values and readiness. Legal experts argue that policies based on such grounds are unconstitutional, infringing on equal protection rights. The lawsuit will be filed in the US District Court of the District of Columbia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apple Faces Historic UK Lawsuit Over App Store Commissions
Veer Ahlawat Set to Shine at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Solicis Lex Expands with Acquisition of Law Intellect, Establishes 'Solicis Capital' in NCR
Inferno Lawsuits Ignite Against Southern California Edison
Fiery Debate: Edison Facing Lawsuits Over California Wildfires