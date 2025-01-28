Legal Challenge Looms Over Trump's Transgender Military Ban

Advocacy groups are preparing to challenge President Donald Trump's executive order on transgender military service in court. Filed on Tuesday, the lawsuit aims to overturn the Pentagon's revised policy, which may prohibit transgender individuals from serving in the armed forces.

The legal team fighting this order opposed a similar ban during Trump's first administration. Their efforts then stalled the policy in the courts, until President Joe Biden repealed it upon taking office.

Trump's new order, signed on Monday, argues that transgender service members' sexual identity conflicts with military values and readiness. Legal experts argue that policies based on such grounds are unconstitutional, infringing on equal protection rights. The lawsuit will be filed in the US District Court of the District of Columbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)