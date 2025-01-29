Jordan's Air Force Launches Massive Humanitarian Airlift to Gaza
Jordan's air force has initiated a significant airlift operation delivering vital medical supplies to Gaza, following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The effort includes 16 helicopter flights daily and coordination with U.N. agencies, overcoming logistical challenges amidst Gaza's ongoing humanitarian crisis.
On Tuesday, Jordan's air force executed the most extensive air bridge yet to supply essential medical resources to Gaza, under a U.S.-backed plan to enhance delivery post-ceasefire, officials reported.
The initiative features 16 daily helicopter flights, initially transporting over 160 tonnes of critical medical supplies to hospitals and medical centers within a week, army sources confirmed. Thanks to a U.S.-mediated agreement, Israel authorized Jordan to drop off assistance near the Kissufim border crossing adjacent to the war-torn Gaza Strip.
A central helicopter pad linking Gaza's northern and southern regions will expedite aid distribution, according to aid groups. The U.N., particularly the World Food Programme, will ensure these supplies reach healthcare facilities directly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
