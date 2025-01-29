Ceasefire Breached: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Southern Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh, Lebanon, injured 14 people. A second strike's target remains unclear. The attacks follow deadly violence over the weekend that violated a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel. The ceasefire will remain until February 18, with no extension for Israeli withdrawal.
An Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh, a significant town in southern Lebanon, resulted in injuries to 14 individuals, according to the Lebanese health ministry's report on Tuesday.
Security sources noted a subsequent strike in a nearby location, with the first attack aiming at a vehicle carrying weapons. The purpose behind the second assault remains ambiguous. The Israeli military has yet to provide comments on the incident.
Over the weekend, Israeli forces reportedly killed 24 and wounded 141 in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel established in November. The U.S. confirmed the ceasefire continues until February 18, reinforcing the withdrawal agreement without extensions, as reiterated by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
