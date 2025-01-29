Left Menu

Violence Erupts Over Ambedkar Statue Installation in Bheempur

Tensions flared in Bheempur village due to the installation of a BR Ambedkar statue, resulting in violence and injuries to policemen. Two groups clashed over land ownership, leading to several arrests. The situation has been brought under control with authorities enforcing a police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Violence broke out in Bheempur village on Tuesday over the installation of a BR Ambedkar statue, injuring two policemen, officials reported. The clash arose between two groups both claiming ownership of a plot of land.

According to police, the violence involved arson as four two-wheelers were set on fire. Law enforcement has arrested several individuals, including the village pradhan, her husband, and a former pradhan.

The situation is now reportedly under control with a heavy police deployment in place. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb the peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

