Violence Erupts Over Ambedkar Statue Installation in Bheempur

Violence broke out in Bheempur village on Tuesday over the installation of a BR Ambedkar statue, injuring two policemen, officials reported. The clash arose between two groups both claiming ownership of a plot of land.

According to police, the violence involved arson as four two-wheelers were set on fire. Law enforcement has arrested several individuals, including the village pradhan, her husband, and a former pradhan.

The situation is now reportedly under control with a heavy police deployment in place. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb the peace in the area.

