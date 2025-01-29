Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Teen Students in Tikunia

Two teenage students, Shivansh Jain and Aryan Singh, were killed in a road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia town. Their motorcycle was struck by a truck amidst dense fog. The incident prompted a police investigation following the seizure of the truck and filing of an FIR.

Two teenage students from Tikunia town in Lakhimpur Kheri district met a tragic end on Tuesday when a truck collided with their motorcycle, police reported.

The victims, identified as Shivansh Jain, 17, and Aryan Singh, 16, hailed from well-known trader families. They were commuting home from college when the accident occurred.

Police officer Amit Singh Bhadauria stated that dense fog played a significant role in reducing visibility on Tikunia-Belrayan road. The pair suffered severe injuries and were taken to a local health center, then transferred to a Nighasan hospital where they died. Authorities have seized the truck and initiated a further investigation after registering an FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

