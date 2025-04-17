Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Collision at Major League Fishing Event

A catastrophic collision between two fishing boats at a Major League Fishing event on Lewis Smith Lake in Alabama resulted in three fatalities and three injuries. The fatal incident prompted the cancellation of the event's final day. Condolences were extended by MLF's executive team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:46 IST
In a devastating incident on Wednesday, a collision between two fishing boats at a Major League Fishing event on Lewis Smith Lake in Alabama resulted in three deaths and three injuries, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The tragic accident claimed the life of one man, who was pronounced dead at the scene after the vessel he was on was struck by another boat. Additionally, two men drowned after being thrown overboard. Their bodies were later recovered.

In the wake of this tragedy, Major League Fishing cancelled Thursday's final day of competition. Kathy Fennel, MLF Executive Vice President and General Manager, conveyed her condolences, stating, "This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy."

