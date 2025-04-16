School Minibus Overturns in Gurugram After Collision with Dumper
A minibus ferrying school children overturned in Gurugram's Sector 69 after a collision with a dumper, injuring two students and a female attendant. The dumper driver fled the scene, and an FIR has been lodged. The victims were promptly rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred in Gurugram's Sector 69 when a minibus transporting school children collided with a dumper. The incident left two students and a female attendant injured.
According to local police, the minibus, associated with Ryan School on Sohna Road, was picking up students for their daily commute. The bus had already collected two children at Tulip Chowk and was en route to Noorpur and Badshahpur for more pickups.
Disaster struck near the Noorpur turn, as a dumper from Palda village crashed into the bus, causing it to overturn. Witnesses nearby sprang into action, rescuing the injured and transporting them to a private hospital. Authorities have filed an FIR against the dumper driver, who remains at large after fleeing the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Police Shootout
Catastrophic Earthquake in Myanmar Puts Millions of Children in Peril
Police Constable Among Four Arrested in Highway Hotel Shooting
Tragedy at Kalpetta Police Station: Young Man Found Dead
Seven persons killed in blaze at firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district: Police.