School Minibus Overturns in Gurugram After Collision with Dumper

A tragic accident occurred in Gurugram's Sector 69 when a minibus transporting school children collided with a dumper. The incident left two students and a female attendant injured.

According to local police, the minibus, associated with Ryan School on Sohna Road, was picking up students for their daily commute. The bus had already collected two children at Tulip Chowk and was en route to Noorpur and Badshahpur for more pickups.

Disaster struck near the Noorpur turn, as a dumper from Palda village crashed into the bus, causing it to overturn. Witnesses nearby sprang into action, rescuing the injured and transporting them to a private hospital. Authorities have filed an FIR against the dumper driver, who remains at large after fleeing the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)