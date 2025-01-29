U.S. Waiver Eases Humanitarian Aid Amid Foreign Aid Review

In a significant policy move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a waiver for critical humanitarian aid, despite an ongoing 90-day suspension of foreign aid. The decision was detailed in a Department of State memo obtained by Reuters.

This waiver comes as Washington undertakes a comprehensive review of its foreign aid strategy. The humanitarian assistance defined under this waiver includes essential life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence support, according to Rubio. This ensures that necessary aid reaches those in dire need during this pause period.

While vital aid operations continue under this waiver, the administrative costs necessary to deliver such assistance have also been deemed reasonable and essential, aiming to preserve lives amidst global challenges.

