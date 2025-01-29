U.S. Waiver Eases Humanitarian Aid Amid Foreign Aid Review
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has initiated a waiver to continue life-saving humanitarian aid amid a 90-day foreign aid pause. Defined as essential medicine, medical, food, and shelter services, this move is part of Washington's aid review strategy, as revealed by a State Department memo.
In a significant policy move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a waiver for critical humanitarian aid, despite an ongoing 90-day suspension of foreign aid. The decision was detailed in a Department of State memo obtained by Reuters.
This waiver comes as Washington undertakes a comprehensive review of its foreign aid strategy. The humanitarian assistance defined under this waiver includes essential life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence support, according to Rubio. This ensures that necessary aid reaches those in dire need during this pause period.
While vital aid operations continue under this waiver, the administrative costs necessary to deliver such assistance have also been deemed reasonable and essential, aiming to preserve lives amidst global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
