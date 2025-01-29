Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Offensive: Strikes on Russian Facilities Escalate Tensions

Ukraine launched drone attacks targeting oil and power facilities in western Russia, sparking fires and halting flights in some regions. The strikes aimed to damage infrastructure crucial to Moscow's war efforts. Despite the increased tensions, officials reported no casualties or significant damage from the attacks.

Ukraine intensified its offensive against Russian infrastructure, launching waves of drone attacks on oil and power facilities in western regions of Russia, multiple officials and media outlets reported.

In Nizhny Novgorod, debris from a downed drone ignited a fire at an industrial plant, the regional governor disclosed on Telegram, emphasizing there were no casualties.

Despite the assault, regional officials assured that the attacks caused no casualties or significant damage. Russia's aviation authority suspended flights at the Kazan airport as a precaution. Ukraine has not officially commented, and civilian targets remain off-limits in this ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

