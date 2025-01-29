Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Seize Goma

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday voiced strong concerns to Rwandan President Paul Kagame regarding the intensifying conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, specifically due to the capture of Goma by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.

This discussion took place as the United States called on the United Nations Security Council to urgently consider interventions against the offensive by Rwandan troops and M23 rebels in eastern Congo.

The Rwandan-supported M23 group advanced into Goma, eastern Congo's largest city, marking a significant escalation in a long-standing conflict. The international community, led by the U.S., is advocating for immediate ceasefires and respect for sovereign territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)