Left Menu

Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Seize Goma

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed deep concern to Rwandan President Paul Kagame over the conflict escalation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marked by M23 rebels seizing Goma. The U.S. is urging the UN Security Council to address this alarming advance by Rwandan-backed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:10 IST
Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Seize Goma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday voiced strong concerns to Rwandan President Paul Kagame regarding the intensifying conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, specifically due to the capture of Goma by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.

This discussion took place as the United States called on the United Nations Security Council to urgently consider interventions against the offensive by Rwandan troops and M23 rebels in eastern Congo.

The Rwandan-supported M23 group advanced into Goma, eastern Congo's largest city, marking a significant escalation in a long-standing conflict. The international community, led by the U.S., is advocating for immediate ceasefires and respect for sovereign territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025