Left Menu

Pentagon Expands Role in Immigration Enforcement at Buckley Base

The U.S. military is now allowing ICE to detain migrants at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado, expanding its involvement in immigration enforcement. The move follows deportation flights and troop deployments to the Mexico border. Criticism has arisen regarding potential family separations and impacts on businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:20 IST
Pentagon Expands Role in Immigration Enforcement at Buckley Base
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military announced on Tuesday that it will permit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain migrants at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado. This decision marks an expansion of the Pentagon's participation in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown efforts.

This follows the deployment of over 1,600 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and an increase in deportation flights of migrants. The U.S. military's Northern Command began providing facilities at Buckley on Monday to assist ICE's operations, which include processing and staging detained migrants.

The Northern Command did not specify how many migrants would be detained at Buckley nor if other bases might be used in the future. The move has drawn criticism over concerns of family separations and the potential negative impact on U.S. businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025