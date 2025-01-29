Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, led to multiple deaths and injuries as millions gathered for a holy dip. Efforts are underway to manage the situation, with the event drawing huge crowds. Authorities had implemented measures to handle the anticipated influx.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, witnessed a deadly stampede resulting in more than seven fatalities and ten injuries as millions congregated for a sacred dip. Drone footage captured the massive early-morning gathering as devotees sought spiritual purification on this auspicious day.

The chaotic aftermath was depicted in videos and photographs showing bodies on stretchers and personal belongings scattered, left behind by those escaping the crowd's frenzy. Eyewitness accounts described people, including women and children, separated from companions, crying for assistance amidst the turmoil.

Despite preventative measures including increased security and AI crowd management, another stampede ensued after an initial incident around 1 a.m. local time. Prime Minister Modi and state authorities have engaged in response efforts, but the royal bath was canceled in reverence to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

