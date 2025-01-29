Left Menu

Russia-Syria Talks: Future of Military Bases and Transitional Justice

Russia and Syria are engaging in further talks concerning Russian military bases in Syria. Headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, these negotiations focus on the continued Russian presence at Tartous and Hmeimim. Transitional justice for war crimes under Assad's regime is also a key discussion point.

Russia and Syria have initiated further discussions about the future of Russian military bases on Syrian soil. The talks were confirmed by Russia's news agencies on Tuesday, following statements from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Bogdanov, leading Moscow's delegation in Damascus, emphasized that the issue necessitates more dialogue. Despite the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, a long-time ally of Russia, no changes to the current military arrangements have been made, according to Bogdanov.

Meanwhile, Syria's new administration has opened discussions on transitional justice and accountability for crimes committed during Assad's rule. They stressed the importance of rebuilding relations that acknowledge past errors and honor the will of the Syrian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

