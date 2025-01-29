Security Forces Foil Rocket Attack in Manipur
Security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district seized six rockets and arrested two individuals linked to extortion activities. The operation, conducted on Tuesday, recovered weapons and other equipment in the Loilamkot and Nalon area. Two cadres from KCP (PWG) were captured in Imphal East District.
Security forces successfully intercepted a potential threat in Manipur's Churachandpur district, seizing six rockets during targeted search operations on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.
Conducted under the jurisdiction of Henglep police station, the operation led to the confiscation of a rocket launcher, country-made mortar, and other ammunition from Loilamkot and Nalon areas. This decisive action also resulted in the arrest of two individuals from the proscribed KCP (PWG) group in Morok Inkhol village, Imphal East.
The apprehended suspects were reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting the public and local businesses. Security personnel seized a 9 mm pistol along with seven live rounds, adding to their preventive measures against insurgent activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
