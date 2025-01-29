Massive Ganja Seizure in Thane: Three Arrested
Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have confiscated nearly 30 kg of ganja worth Rs 5.97 lakh as part of a crackdown on drug activities. Three individuals, including Kiran Shah, Sachin More, and Sanju Luhar, have been arrested under the NDPS Act, following seizures in Kalyan and Chole Gaon.
In a significant operation against drug trafficking, the Maharashtra police have confiscated approximately 30 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 5.97 lakh, in Thane district. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the illegal activity.
On Monday, the police apprehended Kiran Shah (42), who was found hiding near railway tracks at Ayregaon in Kalyan town, with 7.06 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.4 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III Kalyan) Atul Zende provided this information in a press briefing.
The following day, law enforcement officials arrested two more suspects, Sachin More (21) and Sanju Luhar (24), from Rajasthan, near a temple at Chole Gaon. They were found with 22.88 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.57 lakh. All suspects have been charged under the NDPS Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
