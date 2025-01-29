Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill Amendments
The Joint Parliamentary Committee has adopted the draft report and amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill with a majority vote. Opposition MPs criticized the process for being undemocratic, highlighting a lack of time to review the report. The bill seeks to amend regulations on Waqf properties.
In a contentious session, the Joint Committee of Parliament, scrutinizing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, adopted its draft report and proposed amendments. The decision was backed by a majority vote, as confirmed by JPC Chairperson Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday.
Opposition MPs have expressed their dissatisfaction, arguing that the process lacked transparency. They were given only until 4 pm to file their dissent, a timeframe they claim is insufficient for reviewing the material and composing dissenting opinions.
Despite objections from opposition parties, JPC Chairperson Pal intends to submit the amended bill to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. Introduced by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the bill aims to address the regulatory challenges of Waqf properties by amending existing laws set forth in the Waqf Act, 1995.
