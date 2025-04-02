Growing Dissent in Gaza: Families Challenge Hamas Authority
A Gaza family's admission to killing a Hamas police officer has highlighted rising dissent against the militant group. Following recent protests, this incident reflects increasing civilian willingness to challenge Hamas, amid resuming conflict with Israel. Hamas vows order restoration, accusing such acts of aiding Zionist intentions.
In a significant display of unrest, a Gaza family publicly admitted to killing a Hamas police officer, reflecting a surge in civilian dissent against the group. This comes after months of conflict with Israel, highlighting increased willingness among Gaza residents to challenge the now-deeply entrenched Hamas rule.
Hamas, which has governed Gaza since overthrowing Fatah in 2007, issued a stern warning against activities that disrupt public order. This incident follows last month's protests by hundreds of demonstrators in northern Gaza, underscoring the growing dissatisfaction among some residents.
A widely circulated video shows the police officer being shot, heightening scrutiny on Hamas's management. Amidst resumed Israeli attacks, the militant group's security presence has diminished, leading to calls for justice by the family involved in the officer's killing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Amidst Fragile Ceasefire
Renewed Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes Shatter Gaza Ceasefire
Tensions Escalate: US and Israel in Conflict Spotlight
US Consultation with Israel on Gaza Strikes
Gaza's ministry of health says at least 44 people have been killed in morning airstrikes by Israel, reports AP.