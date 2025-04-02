Growing Dissent in Gaza: Families Challenge Hamas Authority

In a significant display of unrest, a Gaza family publicly admitted to killing a Hamas police officer, reflecting a surge in civilian dissent against the group. This comes after months of conflict with Israel, highlighting increased willingness among Gaza residents to challenge the now-deeply entrenched Hamas rule.

Hamas, which has governed Gaza since overthrowing Fatah in 2007, issued a stern warning against activities that disrupt public order. This incident follows last month's protests by hundreds of demonstrators in northern Gaza, underscoring the growing dissatisfaction among some residents.

A widely circulated video shows the police officer being shot, heightening scrutiny on Hamas's management. Amidst resumed Israeli attacks, the militant group's security presence has diminished, leading to calls for justice by the family involved in the officer's killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)