Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives Amid Crowded Festivities

In northern India, the Maha Kumbh Mela's massive crowds led to a deadly stampede, resulting in at least seven deaths and around ten injuries, according to official reports. Despite efforts to control the throngs, the situation turned tragic as tens of millions gathered for a sacred dip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims' families in a social media post. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that the situation was under control, even as accusations of 'VIP culture' and 'mismanagement' were levied by opposition parties.

Videos and eyewitness accounts depict chaotic scenes of panic and loss, stirring critiques over crowd management strategies. The massive congregation, which draws millions seeking spiritual cleansing, has previously seen similar accidents, underscoring ongoing challenges in ensuring safety at such large-scale events.

(With inputs from agencies.)