Trump's Renewed Battle: Transgender Military Ban Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump has reignited the debate over transgender military service with his latest effort to ban transgender individuals from serving in the armed forces. The decision, which affects a small fraction of the 2.1 million service members, is seen by Trump as addressing concerns over a 'woke' military.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, known for his critical stance on transgender troops, is tasked with implementing the new order. Critics argue the move harms military effectiveness and readiness, as transgender individuals have served successfully for years. The policy is now headed to the courts, continuing a decade-long controversy.

The order stipulates that individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria cannot enlist or re-enlist, framing transgender identities as incompatible with military service. Activist groups condemn the policy as discriminatory, while military leaders report minimal issues integrating transgender troops, drawing parallels to previous integration milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)