Vendetta Fueled Tragedy: Double Murder in Kerala
A double murder in Kerala, allegedly carried out by Chenthamara due to longstanding personal enmity, has shocked the community. Chenthamara, accused of killing a 72-year-old woman and her son, had been on the run until his capture. The crime is believed to be premeditated and rooted in past grievances.
In a shocking revelation, police have uncovered that longstanding personal enmity led to the double murder of a 72-year-old woman and her 53-year-old son in Kerala's northern district.
According to the police, their neighbor, 58-year-old Chenthamara, allegedly committed the brutal act two days ago, driven by unresolved grievances. Initial investigations suggest the killings were premeditated, possibly linked to the alleged murder of Sudhakaran's wife by the accused in 2019.
After eluding capture for over 24 hours, Chenthamara was apprehended thanks to coordinated search efforts by police forces. As investigations continue, the incident has sparked criticisms against local authorities over alleged lapses in monitoring Chenthamara, who was out on bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
