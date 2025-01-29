Vendetta Fueled Tragedy: Double Murder in Kerala

In a shocking revelation, police have uncovered that longstanding personal enmity led to the double murder of a 72-year-old woman and her 53-year-old son in Kerala's northern district.

According to the police, their neighbor, 58-year-old Chenthamara, allegedly committed the brutal act two days ago, driven by unresolved grievances. Initial investigations suggest the killings were premeditated, possibly linked to the alleged murder of Sudhakaran's wife by the accused in 2019.

After eluding capture for over 24 hours, Chenthamara was apprehended thanks to coordinated search efforts by police forces. As investigations continue, the incident has sparked criticisms against local authorities over alleged lapses in monitoring Chenthamara, who was out on bail.

