Security Operations Intensify in Jammu: Anti-Terror Raids Target 25 Locations

Police in Jammu and Kashmir conducted raids on the houses of terrorists across the Line of Control. These operations, part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, are aimed at eradicating terrorist influence in the region. The searches continue as security forces bolster anti-terror efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:56 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir police intensified their anti-terror operations on Wednesday, raiding 25 locations of suspected terrorists across the Line of Control.

The raids are part of ongoing investigations connected to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

CRPF personnel supported the police during these extensive searches, which are still underway as security agencies aim to prevent terrorists from establishing winter bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

