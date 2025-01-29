Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: The Resilience of Lebanon Amid Israeli Strikes

Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanese towns have injured several people, igniting tensions between Israel and Lebanon. Israeli military actions, targeting Hezbollah, underscore ongoing regional strife despite a recent ceasefire. Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel to uphold agreed terms, as casualties continue to rise in conflict escalation.

Updated: 29-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:14 IST
Escalating Tensions: The Resilience of Lebanon Amid Israeli Strikes
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In recent developments, Israeli drone strikes targeted southern Lebanese towns, leaving multiple casualties. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that five individuals were wounded in an attack on Majdal Selm on Wednesday. In a preceding incident on Tuesday night, airstrikes in Nabatieh injured 24 people.

The Israeli military issued a statement indicating that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah vehicles suspected of transporting weapons near Nabatieh. Hezbollah official Mohammad Raad defended the Lebanese people's right to resist Israeli aggression, emphasizing the legitimacy of action to safeguard national security.

Despite a ceasefire brokered last November following widespread conflict, tensions have resurfaced. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged the U.S. to ensure Israel's compliance with international law amid continued hostilities, as the region grapples with the humanitarian impact of ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

