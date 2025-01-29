Escalating Tensions: The Resilience of Lebanon Amid Israeli Strikes
Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanese towns have injured several people, igniting tensions between Israel and Lebanon. Israeli military actions, targeting Hezbollah, underscore ongoing regional strife despite a recent ceasefire. Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel to uphold agreed terms, as casualties continue to rise in conflict escalation.
In recent developments, Israeli drone strikes targeted southern Lebanese towns, leaving multiple casualties. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that five individuals were wounded in an attack on Majdal Selm on Wednesday. In a preceding incident on Tuesday night, airstrikes in Nabatieh injured 24 people.
The Israeli military issued a statement indicating that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah vehicles suspected of transporting weapons near Nabatieh. Hezbollah official Mohammad Raad defended the Lebanese people's right to resist Israeli aggression, emphasizing the legitimacy of action to safeguard national security.
Despite a ceasefire brokered last November following widespread conflict, tensions have resurfaced. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged the U.S. to ensure Israel's compliance with international law amid continued hostilities, as the region grapples with the humanitarian impact of ongoing violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: A Step Closer to Peace?
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Horizon
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal Nears
Breakthrough in Doha: Ceasefire Proposal Drafted for Gaza Conflict Resolution
Key mediator Qatar says Israel and Hamas are at their closest point' yet to a ceasefire deal in Gaza, reports AP.