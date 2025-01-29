Escalating Tensions: The Resilience of Lebanon Amid Israeli Strikes

In recent developments, Israeli drone strikes targeted southern Lebanese towns, leaving multiple casualties. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that five individuals were wounded in an attack on Majdal Selm on Wednesday. In a preceding incident on Tuesday night, airstrikes in Nabatieh injured 24 people.

The Israeli military issued a statement indicating that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah vehicles suspected of transporting weapons near Nabatieh. Hezbollah official Mohammad Raad defended the Lebanese people's right to resist Israeli aggression, emphasizing the legitimacy of action to safeguard national security.

Despite a ceasefire brokered last November following widespread conflict, tensions have resurfaced. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged the U.S. to ensure Israel's compliance with international law amid continued hostilities, as the region grapples with the humanitarian impact of ongoing violence.

