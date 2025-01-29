Delhi Court Grants Custody Parole to Riot Accused for Election Campaign

A Delhi court has allowed Shafa ur Rehman, an accused in the February 2020 riots, five days of custody parole. This decision permits him to contest and campaign for the forthcoming state assembly elections under the AIMIM banner.

In a hearing led by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, Rehman was granted release for 12 hours daily from January 30 to February 3, contingent upon a security deposit of Rs 2.07 lakh.

The court acknowledged the similarities to co-accused Mohammad Tahir Hussain's case, where only custody parole was granted, refusing interim bail. Rehman must refrain from discussing his legal battles during his election efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)