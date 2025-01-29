High Court Denies Bail to Congress MP in Exploitation Case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday denied the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, accused of sexually exploiting a woman over four years. The decision was made by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan after a hearing.

Rathore's lawyer argued that his client was falsely implicated as the case was filed four years after the alleged incidents. Meanwhile, the plaintiff's lawyer contended that the delay was due to fear of confronting the respected politician.

The court has instructed Rathore to surrender to the sessions court within two weeks, emphasizing that his bail plea should be resolved promptly. This follows a previous denial of bail by the MP-MLA court in Sitapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)