High Court Denies Bail to Congress MP in Exploitation Case
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected Congress MP Rakesh Rathore's anticipatory bail plea. Rathore is accused of sexual exploitation over the last four years. The court instructed Rathore to surrender within two weeks. This comes after an MP-MLA court had previously denied bail.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday denied the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, accused of sexually exploiting a woman over four years. The decision was made by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan after a hearing.
Rathore's lawyer argued that his client was falsely implicated as the case was filed four years after the alleged incidents. Meanwhile, the plaintiff's lawyer contended that the delay was due to fear of confronting the respected politician.
The court has instructed Rathore to surrender to the sessions court within two weeks, emphasizing that his bail plea should be resolved promptly. This follows a previous denial of bail by the MP-MLA court in Sitapur.
