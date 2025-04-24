Congress MP's Alleged Pakistan Ties Under Investigation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that a Congress Member of Parliament is being scrutinized for alleged connections with Pakistan. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the state police is leading the inquiry and plans to summon the MP and his family for statements in June or July.

The investigation unearthed significant evidence showing that the MP's spouse received a salary from Pakistan while employed in Delhi. Sarma highlighted this revelation during a press briefing, adding that the MP had made an unreported 15-day visit to Pakistan, utilizing a land border crossing to remain unnoticed.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister noted the MP's trip to Nepal during the same timeframe, suggesting the visits may be linked since the ISI was notably active in Nepal then. The Assam Police SIT aims to complete its investigation by September, with potential central agency intervention if necessary.

