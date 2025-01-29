Delhi Police Nabs Fugitive in High-Profile Rape Case
A 39-year-old man, Firoz, wanted in a rape case at Alipur Police Station, has been arrested by Delhi Police. Previously granted bail, he evaded court proceedings and fled. A Crime Branch team used call records to track his movements, ultimately apprehending him in Delhi.
A 39-year-old man wanted in a high-profile rape case at Alipur Police Station has been apprehended, according to statements made on Wednesday by Delhi Police officials.
The suspect, identified as Firoz, was on the run and carried a Rs 25,000 bounty. He was accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman at gunpoint. Despite initially being arrested and later granted bail, he avoided court appearances, prompting a nationwide manhunt.
A dedicated Crime Branch team spent two months monitoring the fugitive's activities through call and IP data records. After conducting multiple raids around Delhi-NCR, they finally arrested Firoz in Mubarakpur Dabas, Delhi. He had relocated to escape authorities, but was eventually captured after attempting to flee narrow lanes during the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
