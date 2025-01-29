Global Labour Market Conference Gathers Global Leaders to Shape Future
Leaders and experts gather in Saudi Arabia for the Global Labour Market Conference to address labour market challenges and shape its future. Attendees include policymakers, scholars, and industry leaders examining labour dynamics. The event is under the patronage of King Salman, with over 100 countries represented.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a significant gathering, policymakers, industry leaders, scholars, and innovators congregated in Saudi Arabia's capital to discuss pressing challenges in the global labour market. The second edition of the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) kicked off under the sponsorship of King Salman at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre.
The event, regarded as a pivotal platform in the labour sector since its inception a year ago, drew distinguished figures from over 100 countries. Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, emphasized the collective effort to address challenges and map the labour market's future on a global scale.
The conference featured high-profile participants, including the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, Gilbert F Houngbo. The inaugural GLMC in December saw extensive participation from cross-sectoral experts, a trend expected to continue with an expanded array of discussions and a broader spectrum of experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sachin Pilot Criticizes Delhi Campaigns and Rajasthan Governance
Followers of Bhakti Vedanta philosophy all over the world are connected to each other: PM Modi after inaugurating ISKCON temple.
Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi Criticize RSS Chief's Remark on Independence Day
ILO Maintains Constructive Dialogue with Saudi Arabia Amid World Cup Labor Scrutiny
Tragedy at Sea: Migrants' Perilous Journey to Spain