Ronald Lamola Condemns M23 Attacks, Calls for AU & UN Support to Restore Stability

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has called on Rwanda to halt its support for the M23 rebel group and immediately withdraw its troops from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Addressing the 1257th Meeting of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) on Tuesday, Lamola stressed that Rwanda’s military presence in the region violates DRC’s sovereignty and further destabilizes an already volatile situation.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has suffered devastating losses, with 13 soldiers killed in recent days as M23 rebels launched deadly attacks in North Kivu province. The ongoing conflict has resulted in dozens of casualties among peacekeepers deployed under the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

Escalating Crisis in Eastern DRC

The situation in North Kivu province has rapidly deteriorated, with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advancing toward Goma, a city rich in minerals and strategically significant to both the Congolese government and foreign investors. The fighting intensified after Kinshasa withdrew its diplomats from Kigali, signaling a complete breakdown in diplomatic relations.

Minister Lamola described the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC as “utterly appalling and unacceptable,” condemning the M23 group’s violent expansion and its impact on civilians.

“South Africa strongly condemns the activities of M23 in North Kivu, which now threaten Goma and its surrounding areas. We also condemn Rwanda’s support for the M23 rebels, as clearly proven by multiple United Nations reports,” he stated.

The Minister reiterated that military action alone cannot resolve the crisis, urging both Rwanda and the DRC to revive diplomatic negotiations under the Luanda Peace Process, facilitated by Angolan President João Lourenço.

Call for Urgent International Support

As the AU’s standing decision-making body on peace and security, Lamola urged the PSC to take swift and decisive action to prevent further bloodshed.

“The AU must redouble its efforts to stop the carnage and worsening humanitarian situation. Practical steps must be urgently undertaken to prevent further loss of lives and displacement of civilians,” he emphasized.

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to stabilizing the DRC, participating in both the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) and SAMIDRC. However, Lamola stressed that additional financial and logistical support is urgently needed.

“We urge the AU to allocate funds from the Crisis Reserve Fund of the Peace Fund to support SAMIDRC. The mission is facing financial and material constraints that must be addressed to sustain our peacekeeping efforts.”

Additionally, Lamola called on the United Nations to enhance support for SAMIDRC, in line with UN Security Council Resolutions 2719 and 2717, which authorize regional military operations to counter armed groups.

A Call to ‘Silence the Guns’ in Africa

Minister Lamola reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to the AU’s “Silencing the Guns” initiative, which aims to end armed conflicts across the continent.

“To achieve this noble goal, Africa must show zero tolerance for conflicts and take decisive action against those who fuel violence. Those responsible for supporting rebel groups must be held accountable,” he asserted.

The deaths of 13 South African peacekeepers have underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the longstanding instability in eastern DRC.

“Our troops continue to serve with resolve, courage, and discipline, but they need immediate reinforcement from international partners. We call upon this august body to act decisively in support of lasting peace in the region,” Lamola concluded.

What’s Next?

The AU Peace and Security Council is expected to deliberate on further actions regarding the Rwanda-DRC crisis, while diplomatic efforts to revive the Luanda Peace Process continue. With tensions escalating, the international community faces mounting pressure to mediate a peaceful resolution before the conflict spirals further out of control.