Supreme Court Calls for Legal Safeguards for India's Domestic Workers

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has called on the government to establish a robust legal framework to protect the rights of domestic workers, addressing their widespread exploitation and a critical 'legal vacuum' in the existing system.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted the absence of effective legislative measures, urging relevant ministries to form a committee of experts to draft necessary legal protections for domestic workers — a community often left vulnerable to abuse and unsafe working conditions.

The court's directive comes while dismissing a related criminal case. Justices emphasized the necessity of recognizing and safeguarding this indispensable yet marginalized workforce, further highlighting India's rapid socio-economic changes propelling the demand for domestic help.

(With inputs from agencies.)