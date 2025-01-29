Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Legal Safeguards for India's Domestic Workers

The Supreme Court of India has urged the government to create a legal framework to protect domestic workers, citing exploitation and a legal vacuum. The court directed the formation of a committee to draft policies addressing workers' rights, planning to monitor progress following a related case's dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has called on the government to establish a robust legal framework to protect the rights of domestic workers, addressing their widespread exploitation and a critical 'legal vacuum' in the existing system.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted the absence of effective legislative measures, urging relevant ministries to form a committee of experts to draft necessary legal protections for domestic workers — a community often left vulnerable to abuse and unsafe working conditions.

The court's directive comes while dismissing a related criminal case. Justices emphasized the necessity of recognizing and safeguarding this indispensable yet marginalized workforce, further highlighting India's rapid socio-economic changes propelling the demand for domestic help.

(With inputs from agencies.)

