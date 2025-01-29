Left Menu

Defection of 29 Naxalites Marks Turning Point in Chhattisgarh

Twenty-nine Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology. The government’s development projects and rehabilitation policies contributed to their decision. This marks a major success for security forces in the region, with 71 total surrenders this year.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, twenty-nine Naxalites, including seven women, laid down their arms in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, officials reported on Wednesday.

The former members of the Maoist Kutul area committee voiced their discontent with the 'hollow' Maoist ideology and revealed internal strife as a motivating factor in their decision.

This latest surrender highlights the growing impact of government development programs and rehabilitation policies in encouraging Naxalites to reintegrate into society, Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

