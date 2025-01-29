Defection of 29 Naxalites Marks Turning Point in Chhattisgarh
Twenty-nine Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology. The government’s development projects and rehabilitation policies contributed to their decision. This marks a major success for security forces in the region, with 71 total surrenders this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | N | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, twenty-nine Naxalites, including seven women, laid down their arms in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, officials reported on Wednesday.
The former members of the Maoist Kutul area committee voiced their discontent with the 'hollow' Maoist ideology and revealed internal strife as a motivating factor in their decision.
This latest surrender highlights the growing impact of government development programs and rehabilitation policies in encouraging Naxalites to reintegrate into society, Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Humans at the helm: Driving innovation and security in AI development
Pension Reform Showdown: France's Government Faces Key Test
Urgent Alert: East Turkistan Exile Government Warns Uyghurs of Phishing Scam
EU Reassesses Tech Probes Amid Global Economic Developments
Bridging Gaps with Technology: The Digitalization of Human Development Services