Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits Man After 12 Years in Jail

The Supreme Court acquitted Vinobhai, imprisoned for over 12 years for murder in Kerala. The court found contradictions in eyewitness testimonies and ruled that his guilt was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Vinobhai's acquittal overturns prior convictions by the Kerala High Court and trial court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:57 IST
Supreme Court Acquits Man After 12 Years in Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man, Vinobhai, who had been serving a life sentence for murder in Kerala for over 12 years.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, determined that crucial eyewitness testimonies contained material omissions that undermined the prosecution's case.

The court's ruling overturned previous decisions by both the Kerala High Court and the trial court, which had convicted Vinobhai based on allegations of enmity and a politically charged backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025