Supreme Court Acquits Man After 12 Years in Jail

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man, Vinobhai, who had been serving a life sentence for murder in Kerala for over 12 years.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, determined that crucial eyewitness testimonies contained material omissions that undermined the prosecution's case.

The court's ruling overturned previous decisions by both the Kerala High Court and the trial court, which had convicted Vinobhai based on allegations of enmity and a politically charged backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)