Supreme Court Acquits Man After 12 Years in Jail
The Supreme Court acquitted Vinobhai, imprisoned for over 12 years for murder in Kerala. The court found contradictions in eyewitness testimonies and ruled that his guilt was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Vinobhai's acquittal overturns prior convictions by the Kerala High Court and trial court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man, Vinobhai, who had been serving a life sentence for murder in Kerala for over 12 years.
The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, determined that crucial eyewitness testimonies contained material omissions that undermined the prosecution's case.
The court's ruling overturned previous decisions by both the Kerala High Court and the trial court, which had convicted Vinobhai based on allegations of enmity and a politically charged backdrop.
(With inputs from agencies.)
