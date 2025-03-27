Brutal Murder in Kerala: A Tale of Vengeance
Santhosh from Thachayilmukku was brutally murdered in his home in Karunagappally, Kerala, allegedly due to past enmity. The attackers used explosives and hacked Santhosh, later attacking another man named Aneer in Vavvakavu. Police suspect both incidents are connected.
In a shocking incident, a man named Santhosh was murdered inside his residence in Karunagappally, southern Kerala, police confirmed on Thursday. The violent attack is believed to stem from previous hostilities, as Santhosh was involved in a past attempted murder case.
The attack occurred with only Santhosh and his mother present at home. Assailants used explosives to gain entry before brutally hacking him and reportedly breaking his leg. The authorities have taken his body to a hospital for further examination.
Following the murder, the perpetrators continued their spree by reportedly assaulting another individual, Aneer, in Vavvakavu, Ochira. Aneer was seriously injured and is now under medical care at Alappuzha Medical College. Investigators are linking this incident to Santhosh's murder, suggesting a wider cycle of violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
