Left Menu

Brutal Murder in Kerala: A Tale of Vengeance

Santhosh from Thachayilmukku was brutally murdered in his home in Karunagappally, Kerala, allegedly due to past enmity. The attackers used explosives and hacked Santhosh, later attacking another man named Aneer in Vavvakavu. Police suspect both incidents are connected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:39 IST
Brutal Murder in Kerala: A Tale of Vengeance
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man named Santhosh was murdered inside his residence in Karunagappally, southern Kerala, police confirmed on Thursday. The violent attack is believed to stem from previous hostilities, as Santhosh was involved in a past attempted murder case.

The attack occurred with only Santhosh and his mother present at home. Assailants used explosives to gain entry before brutally hacking him and reportedly breaking his leg. The authorities have taken his body to a hospital for further examination.

Following the murder, the perpetrators continued their spree by reportedly assaulting another individual, Aneer, in Vavvakavu, Ochira. Aneer was seriously injured and is now under medical care at Alappuzha Medical College. Investigators are linking this incident to Santhosh's murder, suggesting a wider cycle of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025