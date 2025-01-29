Tragedy in Mahakumbh Nagar: Minister Speaks on Stampede

A tragic stampede at Mahakumbh Nagar claimed 30 lives and injured 60 people, drawing attention and grief from Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad.

Nishad, leading the Nishad Party and serving as fisheries minister, defended the large-scale arrangements, citing the inevitability of minor incidents at big events.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath examines the situation, Nishad urged restraint against rumors and declined to respond to Samajwadi Party's allegations of mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)