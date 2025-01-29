Left Menu

Tragedy in Mahakumbh Nagar: Minister Speaks on Stampede

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad addressed the recent stampede at Mahakumbh Nagar, acknowledging the loss of life and injuries. He defended the scale of arrangements in such massive gatherings, emphasizing that minor incidents occur and urged people not to believe in rumors while Chief Minister Adityanath investigates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:43 IST
Tragedy in Mahakumbh Nagar: Minister Speaks on Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at Mahakumbh Nagar claimed 30 lives and injured 60 people, drawing attention and grief from Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad.

Nishad, leading the Nishad Party and serving as fisheries minister, defended the large-scale arrangements, citing the inevitability of minor incidents at big events.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath examines the situation, Nishad urged restraint against rumors and declined to respond to Samajwadi Party's allegations of mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025