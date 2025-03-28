Shocking Incident: Young Pilgrim's Tragedy at Bareilly Railway Station
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped near Bareilly City Railway Station after jumping off a train. The accused, described as around 50, is being identified using CCTV footage. The victim is stable in a private medical college. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
A tragic incident unfolded at Bareilly City Railway Station where a 14-year-old girl, returning from a pilgrimage, was allegedly raped. The victim, stable now, is recovering in a private medical facility.
The incident occurred when the girl, accompanied by her father and relatives, jumped off a moving train after her father slipped re-boarding it. An unidentified man, described as about 50, reportedly assaulted her on the tracks.
Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the suspect. The case was reported when the girl approached railway staff. The Government Railway Police have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
