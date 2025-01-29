Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Inquiry Ordered into Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated a judicial investigation into the stampede at the Maha Kumbh that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries. Adityanath also announced compensation for the victims' families, while a separate police inquiry is to be conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:29 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Inquiry Ordered into Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for a judicial inquiry to uncover the causes behind the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others.

Adityanath announced a compensation package of Rs 25 lakh for each family of the deceased. The inquiry panel, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, former DGP VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh, will thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the disaster.

In addition, a police inquiry is set to take place. A visibly emotional Adityanath emphasized the need to understand how the tragedy unfolded, noting that the chief secretary and DGP will conduct an in-depth investigation at the Maha Kumbh on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025