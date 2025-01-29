Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Inquiry Ordered into Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for a judicial inquiry to uncover the causes behind the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others.

Adityanath announced a compensation package of Rs 25 lakh for each family of the deceased. The inquiry panel, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, former DGP VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh, will thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the disaster.

In addition, a police inquiry is set to take place. A visibly emotional Adityanath emphasized the need to understand how the tragedy unfolded, noting that the chief secretary and DGP will conduct an in-depth investigation at the Maha Kumbh on Thursday.

