Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Inquiry Ordered into Stampede
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated a judicial investigation into the stampede at the Maha Kumbh that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries. Adityanath also announced compensation for the victims' families, while a separate police inquiry is to be conducted.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for a judicial inquiry to uncover the causes behind the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others.
Adityanath announced a compensation package of Rs 25 lakh for each family of the deceased. The inquiry panel, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, former DGP VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh, will thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the disaster.
In addition, a police inquiry is set to take place. A visibly emotional Adityanath emphasized the need to understand how the tragedy unfolded, noting that the chief secretary and DGP will conduct an in-depth investigation at the Maha Kumbh on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Decision Paves Way for Partial Release of Trump Report
Jack Smith's Indictment Against Trump: A Judicial Stalemate
Walmik Karad, accused in extortion case linked to murder of sarpanch in Beed, gets 14-day judicial custody, charged under MCOCA: Police.
Mission Parivar Vikas: Empowering Uttar Pradesh Through Family Planning
Judicial Custody for Maharashtra Minister's Aide in High-Profile Extortion Case