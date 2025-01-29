Left Menu

Jealous Husband's Revenge: Blast in Chhattisgarh Sparks Controversy

In Chhattisgarh, a man set off a bomb in his wife's employer's car over suspected infidelity. The blast occurred in Durg district but caused no injuries. Devendra Singh was arrested after CCTV analysis and confessed to learning the explosive technique from a YouTube video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:53 IST
Jealous Husband's Revenge: Blast in Chhattisgarh Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man orchestrated a car explosion in the workplace of his wife's boss in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, believing she was in a relationship with him, stated a senior police official on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported as the car was unoccupied during the explosion, although it sustained damage, confirmed authorities.

The suspect, Devendra Singh, hailing from Ram Nagar, Bhilai, was apprehended a day after the incident, following police investigations triggered by the event on Tuesday. The police utilized CCTV footage analysis, leading to Singh's arrest and confession of the act. Singh admitted to crafting a remote-controlled bomb using instructions from a YouTube video, aiming to intimidate real estate developer Sanjay Bundela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025