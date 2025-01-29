Jealous Husband's Revenge: Blast in Chhattisgarh Sparks Controversy
In Chhattisgarh, a man set off a bomb in his wife's employer's car over suspected infidelity. The blast occurred in Durg district but caused no injuries. Devendra Singh was arrested after CCTV analysis and confessed to learning the explosive technique from a YouTube video.
- Country:
- India
A 42-year-old man orchestrated a car explosion in the workplace of his wife's boss in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, believing she was in a relationship with him, stated a senior police official on Wednesday.
No casualties were reported as the car was unoccupied during the explosion, although it sustained damage, confirmed authorities.
The suspect, Devendra Singh, hailing from Ram Nagar, Bhilai, was apprehended a day after the incident, following police investigations triggered by the event on Tuesday. The police utilized CCTV footage analysis, leading to Singh's arrest and confession of the act. Singh admitted to crafting a remote-controlled bomb using instructions from a YouTube video, aiming to intimidate real estate developer Sanjay Bundela.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pune Property Expo 2025: A Celebration of Real Estate Opportunities
Institutional Investments Surge in Indian Real Estate, Yet Challenges Loom for 2025
Vikas Wadhawan Appointed COO of REA Cyber City: A Leap in Real Estate Tech
Boom in Luxury Home Sales: A New Era in India's Real Estate
Surging Institutional Investments: A Mixed Outlook for Indian Real Estate