Jealous Husband's Revenge: Blast in Chhattisgarh Sparks Controversy

A 42-year-old man orchestrated a car explosion in the workplace of his wife's boss in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, believing she was in a relationship with him, stated a senior police official on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported as the car was unoccupied during the explosion, although it sustained damage, confirmed authorities.

The suspect, Devendra Singh, hailing from Ram Nagar, Bhilai, was apprehended a day after the incident, following police investigations triggered by the event on Tuesday. The police utilized CCTV footage analysis, leading to Singh's arrest and confession of the act. Singh admitted to crafting a remote-controlled bomb using instructions from a YouTube video, aiming to intimidate real estate developer Sanjay Bundela.

